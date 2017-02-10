As some ladies try to earn themselves a huge number of followers on Instagram using different strategies like selfies, usage of picture filters, flaunting of boobs, erotic statements, and exposure of sensitive body parts. This  young African lady seems to be quietly leading the course.

This Vickie Ama, a young Ghanaian girl who has realized that her gigantic boobs are her selling point.

This dark skinned lady has for a long time now been maintaining the culture of not wearing a bra when taking pictures.

The purpose of this is to keep her big nipples seductively protruding under her shirts.

Her Instagram page shows that the African princess has faithfully maintained this trend for over a year without a change.

Since then, she has managed to attract over 38.000 followers.

Below are more of her photos

 

 

 

Kelvin Chaguza
Kelvin Chaguza
He obtained his MSCE certificate at Namitete secondary school in 2009. Then enrolled at Skyway University where he got his journalism ABMA certificate. He obtained ABMA Diploma in journalism in 2014 at Blantyre Institute of Management (BIM). His hobbies are singing, reading books and traveling.

