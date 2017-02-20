27 year old Adam Gillet and partner 22 year old Beatrice Gibbs, who have been dating since April 2015, after meeting through a mutual friend the year before, have a one-sided open relationship.

Beatrice can sleep with who she wants, when she wants, despite Adam, not having the same privileges.

According to The Sun, They came to the controversial arrangement after Beatrice threatened to leave because she was unable to resist other men.

Beatrice, from Milton Keynes, Bucks, explains:

“I love Adam, but I wasn’t ready to settle down and commit to just one man.

“I said I had to break up with him so that I wasn’t unfaithful. I didn’t want to hurt him by going behind his back with someone else.

“He was devastated and suggested we stay together but I could sleep with other people, as long as I told him who and when.

It’s the perfect situation. I have a boyfriend I love but I also get to have fun with other men when I want to.

“Some people might think I’m having my cake and eating it but we are happy and we’re not causing anyone any harm.”

Despite insisting she loves Adam, Beatrice never feels bad after sleeping with another man.

She says:

“I don’t feel guilty as we both agreed to our open relationship. I know it must be difficult for him but it’s the only way we could be together.

“The morning I see him after a night out I do sometimes feel a bit bad, but after a cuddle and a chat it’s just us being ­normal in our usual relationship.”

Adam claims he has got used to their arrangement.

The warehouse worker says:

“I really like Beatrice and I didn’t want to lose her. I’m happy for her to enjoy herself.

“We decided this is the best way to take the relationship forward so I have become used to it. I’m not really interested in chasing other women and I know if I did then Beatrice wouldn’t be happy about it.

I want to keep her in my life and if it takes allowing her this freedom with other men then so be it.

“I did feel jealous to begin with, especially after the first time. I still feel a pang of ­jealousy when she mentions what she has been up to, but I keep it inside. I’ve learnt to deal with my feelings about it.”