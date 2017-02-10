Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Raphael Kamoto has been fired together with Director of Finance Elias Hausi for abuse of office.

Kamoto and Hausi are accused of diverting K3 billion from the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) to Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) to be used in the procurement of maize.

The two were sent on forced leave to pave way for smooth investigations into the scandal.

Kamoto and Hausi have confirmed the development in an interview with one of the local daily papers-Nation Newspaper.

Effort to talk to MERA board chairperson of Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe proved futile.