Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that the government through Ministry of of Education Science and Technology has released a list of names of Initial Primary School Teachers Education 9(IPTE9) and Open Distance Learning 4(ODL 4) primary school teachers to be recruited an deployed to education districts to fill existing vacancies in various public schools across the country.

This has been disclosed in a press statement made available to FOM’s reporter.

In the statement, the Ministry has requested teachers to go to the nearest District Education Manager office or Teachers Training College to find out where they have been deployed.

Added the statement: “Failure by teachers to report to assigned duty station will be construed that the concerned teachers are no longer interested to be employed by Government through the Ministry.

“The Ministry would therefore like to advise District Education Managers to take personal intererst in making sure that the process of filling various forms is done with speed and accuracy.”

Meanwhile the Ministry of Education advised all teachers to handle issues related to their deployment at district level with their District Education Managers.