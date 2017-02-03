A mother received the shock of her life after she posted a picture of her 16 year old daughter declaring her missing and pleading for her return stating she had been missing from News Years Eve (Dec 31st) till Jan 3rd 2017.

Only for her to start getting tagged by several Facebook users to a post of a man who had camped her daughter in his house and had been having sex with her and then posting the photos on Facebook.

When it was drawn to the public’s attention they went over to his Facebook profile and bashed both parties for their carelessness especially the young girl who had her mother worried.

ONLINE COMMENTS:

“She was reported missing and that’s where she was”

“an poor muma was worried sick deh now shlda gve her some rass lick”

“Not only does he look stink he look like he has some kind of STD