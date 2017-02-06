Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has relocated Nsanje West Member of Parliament Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga who is also chairman of the joint parliamentary inquiry on Zambia maize-gate to independent benches in Parliament following a request from the MP.

Chidanti Malunga was elected as Independent MP and he later joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In his resignation letter, Malunga cited the Zambia maize-gate involving the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

Making announcement during the commencement of the mid-year budget review in Parliament today, Msowoya said Chidanti Malunga requested his office to re-locate to independent benches.

Meanwhile parliament is in progress with the hot issue being that of suspended Minister of Agriculture, irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda.