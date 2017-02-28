Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Leonard Njikho who is also a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed ignorance of the petition asking him to move a motion in parliament aiming at impeaching President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

On Monday, most of local media houses a carried a story indicating that people of Mzuzu City constituency led by Andrew Longwe and Sandra Kamanga petitioned Njikho on the matter.

According to the petition, the constituency is no happy with have Mutharika is executing his duties as President of the country.

Among other things, the constituency accused President Mutharika of being in contempt of court when he continued to delegate duties to former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda despite a court order against it.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Mkandawire denied receiving the petition, saying he is hearing the story from the media.

“I have not received any petition of that nature and am hearing this from you,” said Njikho.

Commenting on the development, Chancellor College Professor Edge Kanyongolo said the grounds for impeachment do not warrant the action.

Meanwhile parliament is expected to rise this coming Thursday after four weeks of deliberations.