According to new research, music gives you the same high as s*x and certain drugs.

Science has finally caught up to the fact that music gives you the same feeling as s*x and drugs.

The McGill University has published a study in the journal Scientific Reports that proves the feeling we get from listening to good music is the same as an orgasm or when you are high.

It was discovered that the brains of the subjects in the study lit up when listening to music. The brain patterns during this experience were similar to those during s*x and when doing drugs.

When listening to music, the human brain releases pleasure-inducing chemicals such as dopamine and serotonin. These chemicals are also released by the brain during s*x and when doing certain drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and molly.

This new finding puts a spin on the popular Scarface quotable, “don’t get high on your own supply.” Apparently, we have been getting high on our own supply when listening to our favourite songs, albums and playlists.

S*x drugs and rock and roll is more than a cliche. It’s the real deal, the trifecta of highness. Thankfully, music is a good addiction as it has no side affects like s*x addiction and drug addiction. You can never get too high from good music.

In some parts of the world, music is used as form of therapy in treating people with emotional struggles.