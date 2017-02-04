An Indonesian woman received 26 strokes of cane across her back for having sex outside of marriage. The woman along with the man she was accused of having sex with, faced the punishment as having sex outside of wedlock is against strict Sharia law.

The woman was forced to kneel on the ground on the public stage in front of a mosque in Banda Aceh, Indonesia and flogged as a crowd of people look on.

After her punishment is over, the man she is accused of having se x with is also brought to the stage and flogged 26 times too.

More photos below…