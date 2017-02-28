President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed former opposition People’s Party (PP) spokesperson Ken Msonda as a member of Public Private Partnership Commission.

The appointment comes barely months after Msonda dumped PP and joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to the statement available to faceofMalawi, PPPC will be chaired by Lamion Gama and members also include Fredrick Changaya, Elia Bodole, and Rosemary Mkandawire, secretary to the treasury ex- Officio, secretary for industry, trade and tourism, secretary for economic planning and development, the solicitor general and secretary for ministry of justice.

It is rumored that the DPP poached Msonda from PP to fight Rumphi East Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua who is a fearless critic of Mutharika’s administration.

Meanwhile Msonda is yet to comment on the appointment.