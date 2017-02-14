President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika Monday cheered up flood victims in Salima who were displaced and lost a lot of property due to heavy rains and flooding.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Madame Dr. Gertrude Mutharika, President Mutharika was welcomed by Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima, in his capacity as minister responsible for disaster affairs.

Mutharika distributed aid that included blankets, mattresses and basins among other items.

Speaking to the victims, President Mutharika made a commitment that his government will see to it that all victims have what they want and are not living in want.