President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has fired Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda.

The development comes barely hours after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers invade and confiscated money amounting to MK166 million from the Minister’s house.

Presidential Press Officer Mgeme Kalilani has confirmed of the development in a statement made available to FaceofMalawi, saying Chaponda’s firing is with immediate effect.

According to Kalilani, all matters regarding the ministry of Agriculture will now be handled by President Mutharika.

