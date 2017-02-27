A married woman asked the Magistrate court in Nigeria (Asaba) to separate her and the husband over what she described as “Unattractive Joystick” during their sexual intercourse.

The wife who broke down in tears, confessed that she has been married for over six years without a child and that her husband fails to satisfy her every time they make love.

“What pains me most is the way and manner my husband beats me when he cannot satisfy me each time we have sex. It is all full of regrets.

“I am tired and sick of this man your worship, he cannot perform as a man, instead he will be forming quarrels and use me as punching bags to cover up his weakness. The joystick is very small and we have visited several doctors who said it was normal.” She complained.

In response, the husband stirs up the onlookers in the court when he fired back.

“She is not neat and I have complained severally and she had been adamant. She sleeps like a log of wood and not romantic. Your worship, I’m also tired please let her go for me to have a rest”.

For close to 30 minutes, the court stood in load ovation and laughter from onlookers and the magistrate himself.

After considering complaints from both parties, the magistrate, Frank Enemor ruled that the marriage should be dissolved since the couple insisted with cogent reasons and that they do not have a child together.

The husband was asked to pay N20.000 as a settlement to the damages done on the woman`s property during their quarrels.

It is reported that, from January till date, over 17 marriages have been dissolved in different courts in Asaba, Nigeria.