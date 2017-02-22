A woman has come out to beg for help after narrating that for the past three years,she has not had s*x with the husband.

The story shared The Sun under Deidre is really touching:

“My husband hasn’t wanted to have s*x with me for the last three years. I have told him I cannot go on feeling so rejected and frustrated.

We are 35 and 36 and have been married for eight years. He was on heroin when I first knew him. My friends said to give him a wide berth and look for someone else but he was a lovely guy underneath.

He went on a recovery programme which was really successful. He seemed to have a new lease of life and we have been getting on well. But he has lost all interest in s*x.

If I try to get him turned on, he always refuses. I feel so lost and miserable, I often I cry myself to sleep. How can things have got so much better and now so much worse again?”