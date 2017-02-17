Gloria allowed the devil to push her into sleeping with her boss who has turned around to destroy her forthcoming wedding.

“Dear readers,

My name is Gloria, a 28-year-old woman whose world has been turned upside down and my wedding which would have taken place this June has been called off by my fiance who is not ready to listen to anyone.

My fiance, Jones, has sent me out of his life and is unwilling to listen to anyone who has pleaded on my behalf.

Jones practically threw out our pastor who went to beg for me and threaten to physically beat up my sister anytime she goes there.

I know many would blame me for what is happening to me and I take full responsibility for my actions and I regret what I did but we are all humans and could fall into temptation once in a while. All we can do is to ask God for forgiveness whenever we fall.

I work for a telecommunication company and my boss is one randy man that can go to any length to get any woman he wants.

In fact, he has slept with almost all the ladies that work in the company and sometimes, the only criteria for employment is having a great figure and willingness to sleep with him. Most of the ladies would also do anything to get his attention because he is also very generous.

For over one year, my boss had tried everything he could to get me into his bed but I always stood my grounds that I would not be one of his preys no matter what he did.

He kept showering me with gifts and money all in a bid to win me over but I refused to fall for him.

But in December of 2016, the devil reared his head and I not only fell into temptation but actually had sex with my boss and that act has come to haunt me and has destroyed my life.

The company held our end of the year party on December 17 at a beach and there was so much fun with lots to eat and drink. At the end of the party which dragged into the night, I was a bit tipsy.

When my boss offered to drive me home, I was glad as I would not have the hassle of trying to get a taxi especially as it was late.

On the way, my boss used one hand to romance me and coupled with the drinks I had taken, I became quite horny and could not resist him even if I wanted to.

He drove into a hotel and got a room for the night and once inside, we could not wait to take off our clothes and had sex all night.

In the morning, I was ashamed of myself and made a vow never to allow such to happen again. But my boss would not let me be as he kept pressurizing me to continue sleeping with him and when I insisted that what we had that night was a mistake, he became furious and threatened to send my naked pictures to Jones.

I never knew he had taken my nude photos while I slept and wondered why he could descend so low to do such a thing.

He carried out the threat early this month. I was at home that weekend when Jones came and the look on his face was not friendly at all. I went to hug him but he pushed me away and told me he was calling off the wedding.

While I looked at him in surprise, he opened his phone and showed me several naked photos of me as I laid sprawled on the hotel bed and some with my boss making love to me in my drunken state.

I did not know when Jones left my apartment because I must have passed out from the shock. And since then, I have been crying and trying to get Jones to forgive me but he has refused.

I resigned from the company after raining curses on my wicked boss and his family but he was not even shaken.

I don’t even know what to do at the moment.

Gloria.”

Dear readers, after going through Gloria’s pathetic story today, what would you tell her to do in the situation?