A first year student at Mzuzu University has commit suicide by hanging himself.

Face of Malawi has only gathered a few details concerning the issue as more details will follow later.

The deceased has been identified as Vincent Manda a first year student at Mzuzu University in optometry program.

Reports say the deceased went from school to visit his parents in area 23 by the weekend. The father to the deceased is a well-known businessman who owns a popular bottle store in area 23 in Lilongwe.

Upon going to area 23, the deceased changed his whatsapp status that led, “sad news on Monday, am sorry to everybody who over cared.” report says.

The reason behind the suicide is still not known up to date.

May his soul rest in peace.