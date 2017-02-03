Information reaching FaceofMalawi indicates that Mzuzu High Court Judge John Chirwa who granted Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) took restraining Agriculture and Water Development Minister, George Chaponda, from executing his duties until a probe into the Zambia maize saga is concluded has been moved to Blantyre.

The development means Justice Mvula is out of contempt case the CSOs led by Charles Kajoloweka filed against Chaponda.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying the Judge has been moved to Blantyre permanently.

According to Mvula, Judge Dorothy de Gabrielle will take over the case.

“Justice Dorothy de Gabriell will hear the matter as ex-partes to grant leave or not to commence committal proceedings against Honourbale Chaponda,” said Mvula.

