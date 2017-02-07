The Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate for Child Justice Court has revoked the bail for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Councilor for Chibanja Ward Charles Mlogera, who is being accused of abducting and defiling three girls in a row.

He was arrested on October 8 2016.

According to Police, the suspect took the girls to various drinking joints in Mzuzu city and later sexually abused them at a lodge.

The girls alleged they were taken to two drinking joints in town where the suspect bought them beer.

And after some hours of drinking, the MCP Councillor drove the girls to a lodge near Lusangazi roadblock where he booked a room and all spent a night there.

The girls went home the following day and reported to their parents what happened. They said in their police statements that they all slept in one room and that the suspect took turns to rape them all.