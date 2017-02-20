Police in Mzuzu have launched a manhunt for unknown thugs suspected to have killed a 34 year old taxi driver, Emanuel Harawa.

The Mzuzu based taxi driver was on Saturday found dead with head and testicles chopped inside Chipangano forest in Emvuyeni Ekwendeni, Mzimba district.

According to Mzuzu deputy spokesperson for the Malawi Police Service, Cecilia Mfune, the body of Harawa was discovered by by Teleza Zgambo.

Zgambo was on her way to MASAF piece work at emvuyeni.

“Upon reaching Chipangano forest she saw alot of blood on the way and then followed the blood stains inside the forest,” she said.

According to Mfune, the body of the deceased was just close to the path lying in cold blood with a removed head and scrotum.

The criminals, who are yet to be identified went away with the vehicle, Toyota vitz registration number LL5279, grey in colour which belonged to the deceased.