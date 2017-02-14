Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has been re-appointed as interim leader of the National Assembly replacing Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda.

On Monday, disagreement erupted in Parliament over Mutharika’s decision to reinstate Chaponda as Leader of the house forcing the speaker to suspend the house prematurely.

Making the announcement this morning, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje said Nankhumwa remains interim leader of House until further notice.

The announcement attracted ululation from opposition MPs with others appraising Nankhumwa.

Standing on supplementary question, Opposition people’s Party (PP) Member of Parliament for Mzimba Khumbo Kachali said the house is pleased with Nankhumwa’s leadership role.

Nankhumwa is currently occupying Former Leader George Chaponda’s seat in the House.

However the Order Paper this morning is still indicating Chaponda as Leader of House and Nankhumwa as deputy.