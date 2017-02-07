The controversial pastor whose name attracted people`s attention is at it again as usual and this time he is on necks of those men who do not see a problem in marrying a woman with kids.

‘Only an idiot would marry a sinner who is not with her children`s father, there is a reason he left, don’t be a fool be smart and stay away from damaged goods”.

Mb*ro called out during one of his preachings and he alarmed men to stay away from such women.

For a long time now Pastor Mb*ro has been receiving a barrage of comments on social media for telling men not to marry women with kids. He believes they are damaged goods and men should only hit it and quit it. He is especially hard on women who have children by more than one man and says they are an abomination.

“God is punishing those women for their whorish ways and that is why they are single, don’t go against God`s plan and feed into temptation, these miserable mothers will only suck the life out you, find you a good christian woman with no kids” Pastor mb*ro.

Meanwhile, Pastor Mboro’s church has lost all its female members that have kids but are not married. He feels it’s just God cleansing his congregation of the wicked and he is happy that his church has been purged of those evil b*tches.