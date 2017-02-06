Members of Parliament are scheduled to start meeting for mid-year budget review today amid controversy over the Zambia maize-gate which has seen Minister of Agriculture Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda being suspended.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya confirmed of the development.

According to Msowoya the meeting will run for four weeks and all MPs and Cabinet Ministers are summoned to attend the meeting.

One of the issues that will dominate the meeting is the ongoing maize-gate scandal and the fate of Dr. George Chaponda, who is also leader of government in Parliament.

Speaking in an interview, Leader of opposition people’s Party (PP) Uladi Mussa said he wants President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to appear in the house to answer some questions regarding the maize-gate scandal.

Mussa said Chaponda is suspended and he will not be allowed to speak in the house as Minister of Agriculture.

Commenting on the same, Former Speaker of the National Assembly Sam Mpasu said Chaponda is suspended as a Minister of Agriculture but not as a Cabinet Minister.

“I being Speaker today I have no problem with Chaponda sitting in the Cabinet benches in the house but I will not allow him speaker or answer questions as Minister of Agriculture. Since am not a Speaker is up to Msowoya to make a decision on the matter,” said Mpasu.

Meanwhile Malawians are eagerly waiting for the Speaker to make decision on the matter.