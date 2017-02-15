The joint Parliamentary committee on the maize-gate scandal is today scheduled to presents its report in the National Assembly, FaceofMalawi can reveal.

According to the order paper that outlines business on the National Assembly seen by FOM’s reporter, indicates that the Chairperson of the joint Parliamentary committee Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga will present the report at 2pm today.

“The Chairperson of the joint Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and irrigation and Public Accounts to present a report on the inquiry into the allegations of fraud in the procurement of maize from Zambia by the government of Malawi through ADMARC,” reads in part the order paper.

The report comes barely five days after the Commission of inquiry instituted by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika led by retired Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa also presented its findings to the President.

The report commended that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should investigate Chaponda, saying his involvement in the procurement process was suspicious.

The findings were in sharp contrast with Mutharika’s recent remarks, saying there was nothing wrong in the maize procurement process of maize from Zambia.

Mutharika also trashed the commission of inquiry instituted by the National Assembly, branding it as a waste of time and Money.