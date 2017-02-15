The joint Parliamentary committee on the maize-gate scandal has recommended for the investigation of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda, saying his involvement in the procurement is suspicious.

The development comes barely five days after the Commission of inquiry instituted by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika led by retired Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa also recommended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Chaponda.

Presenting the report in Parliament, Chairman of the joint committee Joseph Chidanti Malunga said there was no basis in law for Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda to interfere in the identification of Transglobe as a subcontractor for the supply of maize.

The Committee also recommended disciplinary action on Admarc officials for overcommitting public funds when they signed 2 parallel but identical contracts with two companies.