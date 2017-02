Pictures show how a taxi driver survived after a crazy passenger stabbed him through the back.

According to reports, the taxi driver had the man in the back of the vehicle when the passenger suddenly pulled a five inch blade from his pocket that he used to stab the driver on the neck with an intention of robbing him.

After the driver refused to dish out the cash, the man plunged the knife into the back of his neck.

The incident happened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

See pictures below