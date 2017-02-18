A controversial pastor has left many people doubting his calling, after members of his church were caught kissing his designer shoes.

A popular pastor has come under fire after photos of him allegedly compelling his church members to kiss his designer shoes for miracle surfaced online.

The man of God who is identified as Pastor Andrew Ejimadu (Seer 1) who is the founder of Christ Freedom Ministries Zambia could be seen sitting down on a chair while many of his church members gather round him kissing his shoes.

The image has left many people talking and wondering how a man of God could make his congregants do such a thing. The incident, it is believed alleged took place during a church service in Lusaka.

The members reportedly bent down to kiss the feet of the Prophet Seer 1 to receive blessings in return.