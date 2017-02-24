South African police have used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannon to try and disperse anti-immigrant protesters in the capital, Pretoria.

A low-flying police helicopter has also been deployed amid a stand-off between local protesters and foreigners, with both groups reportedly armed with sticks, bricks and knives.

President Jacob Zuma had called for calm ahead of the anti-immigrant march.

Many unemployed South Africans accuse foreigners of taking their jobs.

Mr Zuma has condemned the acts of violence and intimidation directed at African immigrants living in South Africa.

Earlier this week, angry mobs attacked Nigerians and looted shops belonging to Somalis, Pakistani and other migrants in townships around Pretoria and parts of Johannesburg.

He said many foreign citizens living in South Africa were law-abiding and contributed to the economy.