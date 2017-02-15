The Malawi Police Service has launched its investigation into the cause of the fire that gutted down the office of the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda on Tuesday, destroying all important documents.

The fire is said to have destroyed completely the office belonging to Chaponda and other top officials in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking in an interview with the press Inspector General of Police Lexten Kachama said findings will be released soon once the investigations are over.

“This is very saddening considering how much has been damaged in this fire,” said Kachama.

Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Hamiton Chimala has trashed rumours hovering around the social media, suspecting that the intentionally set to destroy some documents following report released by the commission of inquiry instituted by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

The Commission commended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Chaponda, saying his involvement in the procurement of maize from Zambia is suspicious.