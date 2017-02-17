A popular pastor has been alleged to have lured a married pregnant woman to warm his bed on Valentine’s Day as the way of exorcising exercise.

A married Ghanaian woman (name withheld), who is already six months pregnant has confessed to sleeping with her pastor on Valentine’s Day for spiritual cleansing.

According to National Accord, the woman, filled with guilt, decided to tell her husband of the abominable act because of the love she has for him.

This unfortunate incident reportedly occurred at Assin-Kwaata, a farming community in the Central Region of Ghana.

Adom News reports that the woman’s husband, upon hearing the news, collapsed instantly out of sincere shock.

The woman claimed that the 24-year-old Prophet Elijah Adjei, the popular leader and founder of Flourish Word Ministry under the guise of spiritual direction from God gave her some concoctions to bath to drive evil spiritual away from her for safe delivery.

However, while bathing in the pastor’s house, he allegedly entered the bathroom, started fondling her breasts and had s*x with her at the moment of weakness.

One of the reasons why she confessed to her husband, the woman noted is because the pastor threatened to disgrace her if she makes the issue public.

Meanwhile, the said pastor has debunked the claims made by the woman insisting that he was instructed by God to cleanse the woman from the spirit of fornication since she had slept with two men aside her husband.

“I was only exorcising her because I was told by God that she had slept with two other men aside her husband. I wanted to even invite her husband as well but I wanted to save her marriage. I never slept with her”

But, Kwaw Adu Korli, husband of the pregnant woman, after regaining consciousness, has vowed to get the pastor arrested for ‘raping’ his wife.

“He called me and told me that my wife has sinned against me. He told my in-law that my wife doesn’t deserve me. I have decided to handle him over to the police” he fumed.

On his wife, Mr. Korli believes she was a victim of circumstance thus will forgive her for the sake of their young marriage.