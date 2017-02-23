In a 4 minutes video clip edited, senior Prophet aka major 1 of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, ECG, in South Africa, Shepherd Bushiri says once he gets angry and bored he will make Martins Antonio die.

Bushiri further say he is not a fake prophet.

He says he has fought more than 300 battles and he is ready to handle Antonio. But Antonio has hit back to the prophet that he is the last man standing and he will bring down bushiri. He further says he is a dead man walking and he is unstoppable he is ready to work hand in hand with the municipality to clean up the bad teaching of Bushiri Church. Prophet Bushiri is to appear before an investigative committee on protection of rights on culture and religion in March 2017. Antonio claims recent prophecy caused distress in his life and family. watch a video: