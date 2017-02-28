Suspected ritualists have allegedly beheaded an unidentified woman and took away her private parts.

Sources said on Monday, residents of Oweri, Lagos woke up to find the beheaded body of a lady, without her private parts lying in the bushes near the resident`s houses.

This raised fears in the community as nobody could not explain what has happened.

“Nobody could narrate what transpired. The people just woke up on Saturday morning and saw a body of a young girl without legs and private parts lying in bushes.” One of the sources told a reporter.

According to them , nobody could identify the victim because her head had been chopped off by the fleeing ritualists.

He explained that on alerting the security agents, they immediately came and evacuated the beheaded body.

According to him, the people were living in the fear of the beheading and the taking away of the victim’s genital organs and breasts, adding that a state of panic had engulfed the community.

