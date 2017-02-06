A 22 year old woman placed a potato in her vag*na after her mother told her it was a fail proof contraceptive method.

After experiencing pain in her abdominal area, the Columbian woman went to a local hospital to get help.

Embarrassed, she told nurses she had put a potato in her vagina two weeks ago, because she was advised it would prevent pregnancy.

According to the reports, the potato germinated and grew roots. The nurse who attended to the woman found the roots had visibly emerged from her vagina.

Non surgically The potato was eventually removed.

Sex education is a taboo subject in the conservative Columbian community after families boycotted classes aimed at informing the youth on such topics.