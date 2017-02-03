The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court has formally convicted Rwandan national Vincent Murekezi of corruption almost nine years after he was tried in absentia.

Meanwhile, Murekezi is also fighting extradition after fleeing his country before his conviction of genocide charges. The court is scheduled to rule in the extradition matter in two weeks.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Murekezi in December last year after discovering that the fugitive was involved in corruption malpractice.

ACB Deputy Director Reyneck Matemba confirmed of the development in interview with Nation Newspaper.

