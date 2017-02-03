21 year old girl from was left with no option but to take her own life after a video of her masturbating found its way to the social media without her knowledge.

According to her boyfriend, the girl was shocked to learn of the video’s virality on Facebook after one of her friends alerted her to search a certain Facebook group where the video was being circulated.

”She called me in the early hours of Wednesday and I could feel that she was emotionally charged as I also knew her as someone who was not talkative”,said her friend.

further investigations proved that she recorded herself masturbating with a Fanta bottle and she was doing it for fun.

The video broke loose when she thought she was sending the video via WhatsApp to her loyal friend who has an identical name with her ex-boyfriend and she later discovered that she had mistakenly sent the controversial video to her ex-boyfriend,who quickly posted the video on Facebook.

The ex-boyfriend who is suspected to have leaked the controversial 4 minute video is said to be on the run since the relatives of the deceased are after him.

Efforts to get a comment from the deceased’s parents were fruitless as they denied commenting on the matter, citing that they are still mourning their daughter