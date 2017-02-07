Security guard in Nigerian has been remanded for allergedly beating a man to death over a plate of rice and malt drink

The magistrate, Mrs. Salawu ordered the accused “Lazeez Idiris” to be kept in prison waiting the advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutors.

Reports indicate that the deceased “Mohammed Saliy Diya” was caught stealing a plate of rice and malt drink from where the guard had kept it.

A fight later followed that made Idiris to hit pick a plank and hit the deceased on his head and later he died.

Idiris has contravened section 221 of the criminal law of Lagos State which attracts a death sentence to offenders.

The case has been adjourned to March 6 this year.