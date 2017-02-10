1) 16 missed calls? you have killed my battery so you are capable of killing me, its over!!

2) you dont even have respect am talking and you are busy breathing, its over!!

3) I told you I like my food hot and you didnt warm the ice cream…its over!!

4) I called you by 11:59pm and you didnt pick then you decide to call me by 12:05am..why did you wait till the next day..you are not caring its over!!

5) I call you darling and you call me honey..so you mean my mother is a bee…you lack respect for in-laws, its over!!

6) why did you serve my food with red plate when you know am a chelsea fan…enemy of progress, its over!!

7)how can you be watching the television with the volume on…do you want to finish the subscription, its over!!

8) I called you and you picked immediately…you lack patience, its over!!