Death has been announced of Senior Chief Kabudula of Lilongwe.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has confirmed of the development in a short statement made available to the press, saying Chief Kabudula died last night.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho, burial for the chief who assumed chieftaincy position on September 19 1998 will take place on Wednesday at Demera Headquarters in Lilongwe.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika elevated Kabudula to the position of senior chief last year.

Kabudula, born Lotani Njereza Chilozi on March 3 1948, is survived by 13 children and 24 grandchildren.