A health worker has gotten himself into serious trouble after he was caught in the act of s*x right during working hours.

According to reports, Health worker(name withheld) at Chikwawa District Hospital is likely to face dismissal, after he was allegedly found sexually abusing a patient in an X-ray room.

A queue of patients reportedly waited for more than an hour to access services as this was happening.

Chikwawa District Health Services Administrator, Moses Jere , he said the hospital does not condone such bizarre behaviour and that the health worker faces abuse of office and breach of ethics charges..

Jere has disclosed that authorities at the hospital are still deliberating over the matter to find suitable punishment for the health worker.

The doctor allegedly confessed to the act claiming the woman was his second wife.

Meanwhile, the Patients Welfare Association of Malawi-PAWEM is describing the act as an unacceptable violation of human rights, especially to the patients who had waited to access health services.