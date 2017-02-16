A survey in the United Kingdom (UK) shockingly reveals than men are twice as vain as women.

Young British men share twice as many selfies as women of the same age. A third of these males post about five portrait selfies weekly.

Though there are no statistics for Africa male-female selfie dynamics but the UK statistics may be a good template to use as a seemingly fair generalisation on what is obtainable in Africa.

Over a billion selfies were posted on the social networks in UK last year.

Nigeriansinsouthafrica.co.za is researching the number of selfies posted on the social network annually in Africa.

A Johannesburg survey reveals that African men post average of 50 selfies yearly.

According to a CNN report, globally more women than men, on average take selfies but from age 40 above, less women (than men) take selfies because of insecurities about how they look.

Men over 40 have more external reassurance than women. Women over 40 take less selfie because they don’t want to mirror their laugh lines and the bags under their eyes.