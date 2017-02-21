Six people have been arrested in Mzuzu for allegedly having a hand in the gruesome murder of of a taxi driver, Emmanuel Harawa, 34 in Ekwendeni, Mzimba.

Harawa was found murdered without head and testicles in Chipangana Forest at Emvuyeni, Ekwendeni in Mzimba on Saturday.

Mzuzu deputy spokesperson for the Malawi Police Service, Cecilia Mfune confirmed of the arrest in an interview with the press on Monday.

According to the Mfune, one of the suspects is a mechanic in Mzuzu who was found re-branding the vehicle belonging to the deceased.

The suspects are Fanuel Baluti, 32, Ian Mkomba, 16 from Mkomba village, T/A Kapeni, Blantyre, Charles Nyirenda, 25, Richard Nyirenda, 29, Moses Nyirenda, 28 from Yeremiya Village, T/A Mtwaro in Mzimba and Cathrane Ngulube, 22 from Mbiriyakula village, T/A Mtwaro in Mzimba.

Mfune said the suspects will appear in court soon.