Police in Mzuzu have arrested six people for allegedly inciting violence at Ekwendeni Trade Centre where communities torched to ashes a house belonging to one of the suspects believed to have murdered a taxi driver in the area.

The angry mob wanted to administer mob justice to people suspected to have gruesomely murder Mzuzu based taxi driver.

Mzuzu Police Spokesperson, Martin Bwanali has confirmed of the arrest in an interview with the press, saying the situation has normalized.

The Police arrested six people believed to have murdered the taxi driver Emmanuel Harawa last Saturday.

Harawa was found lying in a pool of blood with a severed head and private parts.

The murder suspects are 32 year-old Fanuel Baluti and Ian Mkomba, 16, all from Mkomba village, Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre; Charles Nyirenda 25, Richard Nyirenda, 29, Mosses Nyirenda 28, all of Yeremiya Nyirenda village, T/A Mtwalo in Mzimba and Catherine Ngulube 22 from Mbiri Yakula village in T/A Mtwalo in Mzimba.