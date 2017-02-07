Information reaching FaceofMalawi indicates that Soche Technical College in Limbe Township has been closed indefinitely following a fracas that erupted at the school on Tuesday morning.

The students were angry following the sad news that one of their colleagues was beaten by snake last night.

According to an eyewitness who rushed to the scene, the news did not go down well with the students who went on rampage damaging school properties at the campus.

The students accused management of not considering their welfare by not installing electricity in the rooms especially hostels.

It took the intervention of the police from Kanjeza to calm down the situation at the campus.

Meanwhile the college has been shut down temporarily.