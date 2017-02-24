A 15 year old primary school student (name withheld) has been defiled and impregnated by his step father who is a military officer at Mvera Combat Support Battalion.

The father, aged 32 defiled his step daughter on 2nd February 2017 when her mother was out of the house.

On this day, the victim was preparing to go to school when his step father pushed her and forced himself onto the primary school student.

The victim has revealed that this was not the first time she was forced to sleep with her step father. She said on several occasions the father had been touching her sensitive parts of the body and forcing her to sleep with him more especially when his wife is out.

After she was defiled, the victim started feeling unusual pains when she went to school the next day. Weeks passed and she started vomiting. After examining her at the hospital she was found pregnant.

Her school head teacher and the nurse forced her to reveal who the owner of the pregnancy was and she confessed it was her step father.

An investigation was done by the Army Military Police and just yesterday, 23 February, the matter was reported at Mvera police in Dowa district and a defilement case was opened against the victim`s step father.

The matter is expected to be taken to court soon.