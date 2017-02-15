Minnesota based manufacturer have made a double barreled pistol, which can carry two bullets and even has laser sights.

The 380 calibre handgun can be folded up to look like a smartphone and it is expected to go on sale in US in the coming months.

According to its manufacturer, the gun has been designed like that to hide in plain sight and to easily fit into a purse or back pocket, making it virtually undetectable.

They continued to say, “The ideal conceal follows the present day demand for handguns that people can carry on a day to day basis, in a manner that makes carrying a gun easy to do. From soccer moms to professionals of every type, this gun allows you the option of not being a victim.”

However, the European police have been warned to remain vigilant as the guns of this type are expected to be imported illegally into their continent after its release.

The pistol was expected to be released in 2016 but the founder Kirk Kjellberg revealed on January 5 that they experienced production delays.

According to the founder Kjellberg, his manufacturing company has already attracted 12.000 pre-orders for the gun, which costs $395 (£325) and it is expected to start shipping sometime over the next couple of months.

It`s evident that the invention of this gun will still make it harder for the police in US to deal with criminals in possession of this weapon, since one would carry it as a common phone .