A young man has been shot to death today in Lagos, Nigeria, by his fellow gang members for refusing to share some items they stole from a woman who had booked a room at a popular hotel in the area.

Reports says, the gang members went on a mission at a hotel around the area where they robbed gold, money, phones and other items, all belonging to the woman.

Abeeb, the young man who was shot dead, happened to be a member of the gang who robbed the woman.

It was learnt that while sharing their loot, Abeeb, popularly known as Small-Messi, refused to release some of the stolen items. This lead to pandemonium during which he was shot dead by a member of the gang.

WARNING: very sensitive pictures below