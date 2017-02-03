This is Sanchoka from Tanzania, Africa. She is very black and proud to be African. She is one of the most coveted African ladies on social media as she constantly uploads appealing photos to arouse her thousands of followers.

Sanchi as she is fondly called is an entrepreneur who runs a small scale company named the Golden Eyes Traders LTD. She is also a model and an artist doing well in her own right.

She boasts of 75,000 followers on Instagram while she only follows 182 people on the picture-uploading platform. Just like other hot ladies online, her bum is her selling point and she regularly flaunts it in skimpy outfits and hot bikinis.

See more photos: