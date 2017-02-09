Information reaching faceofMalawi indicates that three people have been killed while several others are battling for their lives after a bus they were travelling in overturned in Mzimba.

Among the dead is an infant and two women



Mzimba police spokesperson confirmed of the accident in an interview with the press, saying the accident happened at Jenda Road Block in Mzimba yesterday.

The Police identified the bus as Scania Marcopolo registration Number MN 41 29 belongs to Matours bus services.



According to the police, the bus was coming from Mzuzu to Lilongwe.

More details to come………………………………..