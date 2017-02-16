Sexual problems just don’t affect older women, even younger women are affected too. Sexual problems can ruin a relationship too. I just think it’s important we discuss these problems so those who experience it won’t feel alone.

Below are sexual problems most women can relate with

1. SEX COULD BE PAINFUL

Some ladies never enjoy sex because it could be painful and this sometimes affects their relationship. Dryness and trauma could make sex painful and it’s important you see a doctor if you experience pains during sex.

2. NO DESIRE FOR SEX

Imagine your partner wanting you badly and you just don’t feel like having sex with him, it’s a problem that affects 10% of women between ages 20 to 24. It is also very common amongst women in their 50s and 60s and it’s a problem that 20% of women between ages 25 to 29 face too. Stress from work and relationship issues are some of the causes of lack of desire.

3. CAN’T CLIMAX

If you are having trouble climaxing, you are definitely not alone. 25% of women between the ages 20 to 24 finding it difficult climaxing. As women get older, the percentage reduces though it rises as they get to their 50s. Some of the causes of women not climaxing is that most don’t really know their body well. They don’t know what turns them on and they are also not comfortable during sex.

The partners of women who experience these issues should be patient with them and help them overcome it.