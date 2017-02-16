A political pressure group Transformation Alliance has criticized President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for shielding Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda who is currently embroiled in maize-gate scandal, saying the tendency is reflecting badly on Mutharika’s leadership.

In a statement issued on Wednesday made available to faceofMalawi signed by TA Chairperson Moses Kunkuyu, former Minister of Information expressed shock over the recent fire that gutted Chaponda’s office, saying the coincidence is ill timed at least to all reasonable and well-meaning Malawians wishing the country progress.

“We refuse to believe that the fire is normal without any political attachments bent at sweeping under the carpet the much sought after truth on the maize saga. TA realizes the DPP administration’s capabilities in employing dirty undemocratic tactics to shield corrupt individuals even in this sensitive matter.

“We blame the Leadership for carelessly presiding over this mess when it needed to act decisively and timely on the infamous Agriculture minister embroiled in corrupt acts. The Presidents seemingly fearful approach in dealing with his arrogant minister reflects badly on his leadership and aspirations for the Country. TA sees a much bigger powerful hand in Hon Chaponda’s unwarranted executive arrogance. It is clear that only the he President understands better why the minister currently facing corruption investigations should not be relieved of his duties to avoid potential interference,” reads in part Kunkuyu’s statement.

He added: “History has it that the DPP administration is synonymous with fires and Malawians know better what the DPP administration is capable of doing. Sad stories of fires are part of its silent manifestos and come as no strange thing to us. We all know how the Malawi electoral Commission Warehouse got burnt in weird circumstances in Lilongwe at the peak of vote recounting demands.”

Transformation Alliance has asked President Mutharika to assure the nation that the fire incident will not affect investigations on the beleagured agriculture minister and that he should not be fooled by the ‘untouchable minister’.