Two men identified as, David Oluwatosin and Tosin Oluwatosin of the same parents were caught with a fresh human head which people believe it was to be used for rituals.

Police public relation officer, Mr. Adeyemi Albert confirmed the incident yesterday saying the two were arrested after being found with a fresh head at around 3.35pm on Tuesday, February 14 following the intelligence report from one source who chose not to be disclosed.

He said, “The victim is about 12 years old but we are still searching for the severed body and after a thoroughly investigation the suspects shall be charged in the court.”

According to Nigerian police, the latest beheading was the third in three weeks and the police intend to investigate if the two brothers had a hand in the first two beheading.

The two brothers are expected to appear before the court and answer the charges of murder.